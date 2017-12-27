Russia ready to act as mediator for US, North Korea

-
Russia is ready to serve as a mediator between North Korea and the United States if both the sides agree, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN.
"You can't become a mediator between two countries just on your own will. It is impossible, you need both sides to be willing," Peskov told CNN in an exclusive interview.
Dmitry Peskov's comments came after the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a new set of US-drafted sanctions on North Korea in response to Pyongyang's ballistic missile test on November 29.
According to US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, "The latest sanctions aimed to further restrict energy supplies, tighten restrictions on smuggling and the use of North Korean workers overseas are the toughest yet.
