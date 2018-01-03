Russia registers 10 cases of ceasefire violations in Syria

Russia on Wednesday registered at least 10 cases of ceasefire violations in Syria over the last 24 hours.
TASS news agency quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying: "The control groups continue monitoring the ceasefire compliance within the implementation of the Memorandum on the de-escalation zones in the Syrian Arab Republic, which had been signed by Russia, Turkey, and Iran on May 4, 2017. Situation in the de-escalation zones is assessed as stable."
On the other hand, Turkey registered 11 cases of ceasefire violations.
The ministry added: "The Turkish side has registered 11 cases of ceasefire violation in the provinces of Damascus (2), Aleppo (4), Idlib (2) and Latakia (2). Most cases of unselective firing from small arms have been registered in the areas controlled by insurgents of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist groupings."
"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 10 cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo (8), and Latakia (2). Medical aid has been provided to 39 Syrian citizens," the Defence Ministry said.
In May last year, Russia, Iran and Turkey signed an agreement to set up de-escalation centres in Syria.
In September, four de-escalation zones were set up in different parts of the country.
De-escalation zones include the Idlib Province, some parts of Latakia, Hama and Aleppo Provinces, Homs, Eastern Ghouta, Daraa and al-Quneitra Provinces in southern Syria.
On December 11, 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin had visited the Hmeymim air base in Syria and ordered the defence ministry to begin the withdrawal of troops from the war-torn country.
Russia, in recent times, has been launching airstrikes to eliminate the Islamic State (IS) from the country.
In October this year, the Syrian army and the United States (U.S.) backed Syrian Democratic Forces captured Raqqa, which was the de facto capital of the IS. Other areas of Raqqa were also recovered from the dreaded terrorist group.
Syria has been embroiled in a civil war since 2011.
Protesters have for long been demanding the resignation of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad over his autocratic rule.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU