on Wednesday registered at least 10 cases of ceasefire violations in over the last 24 hours.

news agency quoted the Russian as saying: "The control groups continue monitoring the ceasefire compliance within the implementation of the Memorandum on the de-escalation zones in the Syrian Arab Republic, which had been signed by Russia, Turkey, and on May 4, 2017. Situation in the de-escalation zones is assessed as stable."

On the other hand, registered 11 cases of ceasefire violations.

The ministry added: "The Turkish side has registered 11 cases of ceasefire violation in the provinces of (2), (4), Idlib (2) and Latakia (2). Most cases of unselective firing from small arms have been registered in the areas controlled by insurgents of the terrorist groupings."

"Over the last 24 hours, the of the Russia- Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 10 cases of firing in the provinces of (8), and Latakia (2). Medical aid has been provided to 39 Syrian citizens," the said.

In May last year, Russia, and signed an agreement to set up de-escalation centres in

In September, four de-escalation zones were set up in different parts of the country.

De-escalation zones include the Idlib Province, some parts of Latakia, and Provinces, Homs, Eastern Ghouta, Daraa and in southern

On December 11, 2017, Russian had visited the in and ordered the to begin the withdrawal of troops from the war-torn country.

Russia, in recent times, has been launching airstrikes to eliminate the Islamic State (IS) from the country.

In October this year, the and the (U.S.) backed Syrian Democratic Forces captured Raqqa, which was the de facto capital of the IS. Other areas of Raqqa were also recovered from the dreaded terrorist group.

has been embroiled in a civil war since 2011.

Protesters have for long been demanding the resignation of Syrian over his autocratic rule.

