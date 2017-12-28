Russia's Dy PM Vitaly Mutko resigns as chairman of World Cup organising committee

Russia's deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, has resigned from his role as the 2018 World Cup organising committee's chairman less than six months before the tournament begins in the country.
Mutko will be replaced by Alexei Sorokin, who is Russia 2018 chief executive and has also take his place on the FIFA council, reports The Guardian.
Mutko's resignation comes a few days after informing that he is suspending his role as president of the Russian Football Union.
"I have decided to file the claim in the CAS tomorrow," The Straits Times quoted Mutko as saying.
According to local Russian media, Vitaly Mutko announced the suspension from his post during Russia's RFS football federation executive board meeting.
Mutko's announcement comes after he was banned for life from the Olympics this month by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over allegations that Russia created a "state-sponsored doping program."
The deputy prime minister had been banned from the Rio 2016 Games. This month he was banned for life from all Olympic Games after the International Olympic Committee said he was involved in a state-backed doping programme.
