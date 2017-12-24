Russia's ruling party backs Putin for presidential polls

Russia's ruling party United has extended its support to for the 2018 presidential

"The party supports nomination of candidate for presidency at the scheduled for March 18, 2018," the Russian news agency reported, citing party, as saying, in a statement adopted at the congress.

United Russia's told an annual gathering of the party that it would give Putin "all possible support" now and in the future.

Putin, who will run in the presidential next year as an independent candidate, won the 2012 presidential as a candidate from the United party.

has locked March 18 for presidential

On December 14, during his 13th annual news conference, Putin said, "This will be a self-nomination. I expect to have support of those political forces (parties and public organizations) that share my view on the country's development and me. I certainly expect this very much."

"I expect a widespread support of the Russian citizens," the added.

On December 18, officially kicked off its presidential campaign after the upper house of parliament published its resolution.

