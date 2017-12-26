Russia's Vitaly Mutko steps down as president of Football Union

Russia's deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko on Monday said he is suspending his role as president of the Russian Football Union.
"I have decided to file the claim in the CAS tomorrow," The Straits Times quoted Mutko as saying.
According to local Russian media, Vitaly Mutko announced the suspension from his post during Russia's RFS football federation executive board meeting.
Mutko's announcement comes after he was banned for life from the Olympics this month by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over allegations that Russia created a "state-sponsored doping program."
However, Mutko said that he will continue his duties in the government as well as preparing the World Cup which is being staged in Russia this summer.
"Regarding the issues of relationship with Fifa and the organising committee, as long as the president (Vladimir Putin) trusts me, I continue to work as deputy premier and oversee the preparations for the world championships," he said.
The deputy prime minister had been banned from the Rio 2016 Games. This month he was banned for life from all Olympic Games after the International Olympic Committee said he was involved in a state-backed doping programme.
