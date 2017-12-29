Russia slams US plan to sell anti-missile system to Japan

on Thursday has slammed the United States' (US) plan to sell an anti- system to Japan, in response to North Korea's increasing nuclear tests.

officials have also criticized Japan's plan to deploy two new land-based defence systems, reported.

On Tuesday, Japan's cabinet approved the deployment of the anti- system named - 'Aegis Ashore systems', as North pursues its nuclear and programs.

The Aegis Ashore system will use a new type of interceptor jointly developed with the US. The Japanese officials have said that the two systems will provide coverage for the entire country.

Russian said on Tuesday that the decision would have a negative impact on Russia- ties. He also said that the 'current atmosphere' would not allow both the countries to sign a peace treaty for denouncing disarmament.

A foreign ministry official, Mikhail Ulyanov, in charge of disarmament, said the Aegis Ashore launch system is capable of using strike weapons, including cruise missiles.

He suggested that the deployment would violate the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty between the US and the erstwhile The INF treaty prohibits the deployment of ground-launched ballistic or cruise missiles with ranges of 500 to 5,500 km.

has been accusing the US of expanding its defence systems in North-East Asia, by using threats from North as a pretext.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)