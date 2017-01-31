'Sabka Paisa, Sarkar ka vikas', Congress mocks PM Modi

The on Tuesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government by terming the development model as 'sabka paisa -sarkar ka vikas' and alleged that the Centre has taken the money from people and eluded the development which was promised.

"What kind of corruption they are talking I don't understand. The only evidence we have seen is so called demonetisation. Today we are totally cashless. I hope the Prime Minister is very happy and he achieves his target of 'Sabka paisa, sarkar ka vikas'. They should now alter their statement," leader said.

"After the December 31 speech, petrol and diesel prices have gone up four times. If that is called development, we are impressed," she added.

On similar lines, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav called the speech given by President as hollow.

"The speech of the President was the Prime Minister's 'Mann ki Baat'. It was hollow," he said.

President Mukherjee enumerated various policies that the present government introduced for the welfare of the poor, farmer, youth and women.

The President also highlighted various measures taken to encourage tourism in north-eastern states of India.

The this time will witness the merger of the Railway Budget and General Budget for the first time, with government also discussing the benefits economy will get with it.