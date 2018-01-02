Sachin is legendary at cooking as well!

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar donned the chef's hat on New Year's Eve as he cooked a rich meal for family and friends.
Tendulkar took to the social media to share a video where he could be seen cooking.
He captioned the video, "It was a pleasure to cook for my friends on New Year's Eve. I am glad all of them enjoyed and are still licking their fingers."
"Hope you all had a great New Year's Eve as well. Wishing you all a fantastic 2018. Stay blessed always," the caption added.
Yuvraj Singh also took to the social media to share a picture from the last night of the year.
He posted a photo of him with former Indian seamer Ajit Agarkar and Tendulkar on Instagram and captioned it, "Thanks @sachintendulkar for the lovely night was great fun #monster Agarkar."Thanks @sachintendulkar for the lovely night was great fun ' ???#monster Agarkar ??."
.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU