Salman credits æTiger Zinda HaiÆ success to Katrina

and Katrina reunited on the big screen after 5 years in Ali Zafar's æTiger Zinda HaiÆ and proved to be a winning combination once again.

The actor, who turned 52 today celebrated his birthday with his family and friends, shared that the movie worked because of only one reason and that is

While talking about the movie to the media, the said, oTiger Zinda Hai has worked because of only and only one reason - Did you see the amazing action sequences she did in the movie?o

When asked what is his new year resolution, the æSultanÆ star noted, oThere are still some days left in this year. Let me spend those first happily and then IÆll think about next year.o

The flick continues to roar at the box-office, as the movie crossed Rs. 150 crore at the box-office in just 4 days.

æTiger Zinda HaiÆ collected Rs. 36.54 crore on Monday (which was a holiday) and brought its grand total to Rs. 151.47 crore.

Helmed by Ali Zafar, ' Zinda Hai' is a sequel to Kabir Khan's 'Ek Tha Tiger' which also starred Salman and Katrina.

