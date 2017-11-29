Samsung buys AI firm Fluenty to develop virtual assistant Bixby

JUST IN
ANI  |  New York 

A man walks behind a logo of Samsung Electronics at the company's headquarters in Seoul. Photo: Reuters
Smartphone leader Samsung recently bought another Artificial Intelligence (AI) company, Fluenty, aiming to bolster its virtual assistant Bixby.

According to TechCrunch.com, while Samsung hasn't offered much insight into the acquisition as of now, it follows that Fluenty could be a good match for Bixby.

Fluenty is best known for its automated text replies for SMS and third-party social services like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Line, Kakao Talk, Naver Talk and more.

Moreover, Fluenty hugely relies on a deep learning model, searching for patterns in text replies most frequently used by people.

A virtual assistant like Bixby, with this acquisition, would look to eliminate competition from Apple and Google's voice-only assistants.

Fluenty's app is no longer available on the Google Play store.
First Published: Wed, November 29 2017. 12:22 IST

