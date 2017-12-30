JUST IN
Sarojini Nagar gang-rape: Delhi court dismisses bail plea of all accused

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

The Patiala House Court on Saturday dismissed the bail plea of all three accused in connection with the gang-rape of an aspiring actress in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar.

Yesterday, the victim recorded her statement under Section 164 of the CrPC Act, before the duty magistrate at the court.

On December 25, the victim was gang-raped by three people on the pretext of providing jobs in television and films when she, a model by profession, met one of the accused belonging to Mumbai.

A complaint was later filed at the Sarojini Nagar Police Station.

According to police, the accused were known to her.

First Published: Sat, December 30 2017. 16:20 IST

