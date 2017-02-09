Sasikala played 'dirty politics', says O Panneerselvam

Hitting back at All India
Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Sasikala
Natarajan for calling him a 'traitor', acting Chief Minister O Panneerselvam
on Thursday accused the former of playing 'dirty tricks', adding that she instigated several ministers to give interviews to declare her as the chief minister.
"Sasikala
wanted to betray the party and become the Chief Minister. She instigated several ministers who started giving interviews that she should be CM. It is Sasikala
who is doing dirty tricks to acquire the chair of Chief Minister. If she succeeds it will be a big blot on democracy," said Panneerselvam
who was accompanied by senior AIADMK
leader Madhusudan.
Panneerselvam
also informed that post former Tamil Nadu
chief minister J Jayalalithaa's death, Sasikala's camp wanted the former to take charge as the Chief Minister and wanted Madhusudan to be the general secretary of the party.
"After Amma died, they (Sasikala
camp) said Madhusudhan will become the general secretary. I agreed to become the Chief Minister only when they said Madhusudhan will become the general secretary," he added.
Panneerselvam
further said that Madhusudhan was threatened and pressurised to not take up the post.
"Our senior leader Madhusudan was threatened and pressurised, even after that he stood alone to safeguard party. We welcome him," he added.
The Chief Minister declared that Madhusudhan would be the permanent general secretary of the AIADMK.
"All those that Amma said she shouldn't be in touch with are with Sasikala
at Veda Nilayam. And she's calling me a traitor! Who's playing a drama," he said.
A meeting between Sasikala
and senior AIADMK
leaders is currently underway at the Poes Garden to decide the next course of action.
