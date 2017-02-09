Sasikala played 'dirty politics', says O Panneerselvam

Hitting back at All Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Natarajan for calling him a 'traitor', acting Chief Minister O on Thursday accused the former of playing 'dirty tricks', adding that she instigated several ministers to give interviews to declare her as the chief minister.

" wanted to betray the party and become the Chief Minister. She instigated several ministers who started giving interviews that she should be CM. It is who is doing dirty tricks to acquire the chair of Chief Minister. If she succeeds it will be a big blot on democracy," said who was accompanied by senior leader Madhusudan.

also informed that post former chief minister J Jayalalithaa's death, Sasikala's camp wanted the former to take charge as the Chief Minister and wanted Madhusudan to be the general secretary of the party.

"After Amma died, they ( camp) said Madhusudhan will become the general secretary. I agreed to become the Chief Minister only when they said Madhusudhan will become the general secretary," he added.

further said that Madhusudhan was threatened and pressurised to not take up the post.

"Our senior leader Madhusudan was threatened and pressurised, even after that he stood alone to safeguard party. We welcome him," he added.

The Chief Minister declared that Madhusudhan would be the permanent general secretary of the

later read an apology letter of written to after she was sent out of the Poes Garden in 2012.

In that letter, he claimed that had no desire to be in

"All those that Amma said she shouldn't be in touch with are with at Veda Nilayam. And she's calling me a traitor! Who's playing a drama," he said.

will meet Governor Rao at 5 pm in Raj Bhavan on Thursday, and later would meet the Governor at 7 pm.

A meeting between and senior leaders is currently underway at the Poes Garden to decide the next course of action.