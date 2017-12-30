Saurabh Chawla appointed DLF Group CFO

Real estate major Ltd announced the appointment of as the Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and (CFO).

The appointment follows the elevation of former Group as the whole-time

The appointment of Chawla was facilitated by the Board of Directors in their meeting on Friday, on the recommendations of Nomination and Remuneration and the Audit Committees.

An alumnus of the University of and Pace University, New York, 53-year old Chawla joined Ltd in April 2006 and has work experience of over 20 years in the field of corporate

Prior to joining DLF, Chawla worked with Global Capital Management Group, First Capital, GE Capital, and Ltd.

He currently spearheads the Investor Relations function at the Group level, and is also responsible for Private Equity, transactions and Capital Market transactions (debt or equity) within the Group.

