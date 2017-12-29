SBI ATM stolen from Kashmir's Bijbehara

-
A State Bank of India (SBI) ATM machine was stolen by unidentified persons from Bijbehara town of south Kashmir on Thursday night.
Meanwhile, the authorities are checking how much money was there in the machine.
The police have registered a complaint and an investigation has been launched in the regard.
Earlier in March, in a similar kind of incident an ATM machine of the State Bank of India was stolen from Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Further details are awaited.
