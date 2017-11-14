JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Thieves dig 25-foot tunnel, rob 30 Bank of Baroda lockers in Maharashtra
Business Standard

Kejriwal vs LG: SC to hear Delhi govt's challenge to HC verdict

The bench comprises of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Kumar Vishwas
Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal and Kumar Vishwas. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court will today continue hearing the appeal filed by the Delhi Government challenging the Delhi High Court order which had said that the Lieutenant Governor (LG) is the boss of Delhi.

Earlier on November 2, a five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court observed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi needs the Lieutenant Governor's nod to govern the national capital, but the LG cannot sit on files beyond a reasonable period.

Gopal Subramanium, representing the Delhi government told the Apex Court that it has limited power and should be given more power.

The bench comprises of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan.
First Published: Tue, November 14 2017. 10:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements