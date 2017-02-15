TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Legal

With Isro's record, India to be one-stop shop for global satellite players
Business Standard

Supreme Court to hear SYL Canal issue today

Earlier, SC termed law passed by Punjab govt to terminate water sharing agreement unconstitutional

ANI  |  New Delhi 

A view of Supreme Court of India building in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
A view of Supreme Court of India building in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear a detailed argument on the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal issue.

Earlier in January, the apex court asked both the Haryana and Punjab Government to file their replies on the issue within three weeks.

The Punjab Government had earlier sought more time from the court to file a detailed reply on the same.

A bench of the court headed by Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Justice Amitava Roy granted the decision.

The apex court had in November last year, termed the law passed by the Punjab government in 2004 to terminate the SYL canal water sharing agreement with neighbouring states as 'unconstitutional'.

Holding that the Punjab Termination of Agreement Act, 2004 was not being in conformity with the provisions of the Constitution, the top court answered in the negative to all the four questions referred to it in a presidential reference.

A constitution bench of the court ruled that Punjab could not and should not have taken a 'unilateral' decision to terminate the agreement with Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Chandigarh to share of the Ravi-Beas river waters.

The court ruling was also followed by resignations of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Captain Amarinder Singh and state Congress MLAs.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

Supreme Court to hear SYL Canal issue today

Earlier, SC termed law passed by Punjab govt to terminate water sharing agreement unconstitutional

Earlier, SC termed law passed by Punjab govt to terminate water sharing agreement unconstitutional
The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear a detailed argument on the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal issue.

Earlier in January, the apex court asked both the Haryana and Punjab Government to file their replies on the issue within three weeks.

The Punjab Government had earlier sought more time from the court to file a detailed reply on the same.

A bench of the court headed by Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Justice Amitava Roy granted the decision.

The apex court had in November last year, termed the law passed by the Punjab government in 2004 to terminate the SYL canal water sharing agreement with neighbouring states as 'unconstitutional'.

Holding that the Punjab Termination of Agreement Act, 2004 was not being in conformity with the provisions of the Constitution, the top court answered in the negative to all the four questions referred to it in a presidential reference.

A constitution bench of the court ruled that Punjab could not and should not have taken a 'unilateral' decision to terminate the agreement with Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Chandigarh to share of the Ravi-Beas river waters.

The court ruling was also followed by resignations of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Captain Amarinder Singh and state Congress MLAs.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Supreme Court to hear SYL Canal issue today

Earlier, SC termed law passed by Punjab govt to terminate water sharing agreement unconstitutional

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear a detailed argument on the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal issue.

Earlier in January, the apex court asked both the Haryana and Punjab Government to file their replies on the issue within three weeks.

The Punjab Government had earlier sought more time from the court to file a detailed reply on the same.

A bench of the court headed by Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Justice Amitava Roy granted the decision.

The apex court had in November last year, termed the law passed by the Punjab government in 2004 to terminate the SYL canal water sharing agreement with neighbouring states as 'unconstitutional'.

Holding that the Punjab Termination of Agreement Act, 2004 was not being in conformity with the provisions of the Constitution, the top court answered in the negative to all the four questions referred to it in a presidential reference.

A constitution bench of the court ruled that Punjab could not and should not have taken a 'unilateral' decision to terminate the agreement with Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Chandigarh to share of the Ravi-Beas river waters.

The court ruling was also followed by resignations of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Captain Amarinder Singh and state Congress MLAs.

image
Business Standard
177 22