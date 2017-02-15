Supreme Court to hear SYL Canal issue today

A view of Supreme Court of India building in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear a detailed argument on the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal issue.

Earlier in January, the apex court asked both the and Government to file their replies on the issue within three weeks.

The Government had earlier sought more time from the court to file a detailed reply on the same.

A bench of the court headed by Justice and Justice granted the decision.

The apex court had in November last year, termed the law passed by the government in 2004 to terminate the water sharing agreement with neighbouring states as 'unconstitutional'.

Holding that the Termination of Agreement Act, 2004 was not being in conformity with the provisions of the Constitution, the top court answered in the negative to all the four questions referred to it in a presidential reference.

A constitution bench of the court ruled that could not and should not have taken a 'unilateral' decision to terminate the agreement with Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, and Chandigarh to share of the Ravi-Beas river waters.

The court ruling was also followed by resignations of Pradesh Congress Committee president Captain Amarinder Singh and state Congress MLAs.