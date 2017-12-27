JUST IN
Second air cargo route launched between India, Afghanistan

ANI  |  Kabul [Afghanistan] 

India and Afghanistan on Wednesday inaugurated the second air corridor between Mumbai and Kabul.

Afghanistan's Khaama Press news agency quoted Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries Khan Deputy Chairman Jan Alokozai as saying that the new route would help in exporting fresh fruits and other commodities from Afghanistan.

Afghanistan's second vice president Mohammad Sarwar Danish was also present during the inauguration.

He said the route would be helpful in boosting exports.

The first route from Kabul to New Delhi was launched in June.

Afghanistan has exported 1,600 tons of fruits worth more than 20 million USD dollars to India via the air corridor so far.

Wed, December 27 2017. 14:50 IST

