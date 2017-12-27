Second air cargo route launched between India, Afghanistan

and on Wednesday inaugurated the second air between and

Afghanistan's news agency quoted Chamber of Commerce and as saying that the new route would help in exporting fresh fruits and other commodities from

Afghanistan's second was also present during the inauguration.

He said the route would be helpful in boosting

The first route from to was launched in June.

has exported 1,600 tons of fruits worth more than 20 million USD dollars to via the air so far.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)