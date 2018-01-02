SECP prohibits JuD from collecting charity

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has barred the collection of donations by 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's Jamaatud Dawa (JuD), the charity wing of banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), along with several other such organisations named in a list of prohibited outfits by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).
"The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan hereby prohibits all companies from donating cash to the entities and individuals listed under the UNSC sanctions committee's consolidated list," read a notification issued by the commission.
The UNSC sanctions list includes the names of Al-Qaeda, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, JuD, FiF, LeT and other organisations and individuals, reported Geo News.
The development came after reports circulated that the Pakistan government is deciding to take action against organisations and individuals linked to terrorism at a latest high-level meeting on national security.
Saeed, who formed Milli Muslim League (MML), is planning to contest the 2018 general elections in Pakistan.
India has protested against Pakistan time and again for harbouring Saeed.
He is wanted for allegedly plotting the Mumbai attacks that took place on November 26, 2008.
