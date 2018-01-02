SECP prohibits JuD from collecting charity

The Securities and Exchange Commission of (SECP) has barred the collection of donations by 26/11 attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's Jamaatud Dawa (JuD), the charity wing of banned outfit (LeT), along with several other such organisations named in a list of prohibited outfits by the Security Council (UNSC).

"The Securities and Exchange Commission of hereby prohibits all companies from donating to the entities and individuals listed under the UNSC sanctions committee's consolidated list," read a notification issued by the commission.

The UNSC sanctions list includes the names of Al-Qaeda, Tehreek-e- Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, JuD, FiF, LeT and other organisations and individuals, reported Geo News.

The development came after reports circulated that the is deciding to take action against organisations and individuals linked to at a latest high-level meeting on national security.

Saeed, who formed Milli (MML), is planning to contest the 2018 in

has protested against time and again for harbouring Saeed.

He is wanted for allegedly plotting the attacks that took place on November 26, 2008.

