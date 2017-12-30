Security beefed up ahead of New Year: Delhi Police

An elaborate security arrangements will be there in place for the New Year to prevent any untoward incidents in the capital, Police said on Friday.

"There will be an adequate deployment of traffic police, local police and PCR in in order to contain hooliganism and revelry in the name of New Year's celebration, 435 check-points will also be made to check traffic violations. Police personnel will be keeping a close eye on people's movement in the city," Police told ANI.

He said specific passes will be issued in congested areas for parking.

"There will be 125 check-points established to check drunken driving. We will also be issuing an advisory. Unauthorized amusement activity should not be performed in pubs or club," Pathak added.

He said there will be no compromises with security and safety of people.

Pathak also urged people to follow and maintain and order.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)