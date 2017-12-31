Security tightened across India for New Year

With just a day left for the new year to arrive, the security has been tightened all over to ward off any untoward on the celebration day.

In the run up to the New Year, the security in various states including Mumbai, Goa, and has been beefed up.

In Goa, the have increased the security stating that being the hot spot for tourists in New Year will always stay a target for anti social elements and activities

Police Inspector informed that special watch towers have been erected at the major points which include St. Alex church, Baga end, Mambos junction, day, and Candolim Beach

Police staff will also patrol the beaches to keep a tight watch on tourists and others. Further police staff has been deployed in civil clothes to keep a secret watch on any illegal activities. A total of 150 police staff has been deployed in this Coastal part for security purpose.

is also taking extra precautions to ensure the safety and security of the people on the

The of Police, B K Singh has said that they are visiting various eateries and restaurants in to guide them on various safety measures.

The safety arrangement in for the New Year celebration has also been tightened after the recent pub fire fiasco which claimed 14 lives.

Meanwhile, is also geared up with all the safety measures to welcome the New Year.

The Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams, along with the police, are deployed across the city.

There will be an adequate deployment of traffic police, local police and PCR in order to contain hooliganism and revelry in the name of the New Year's celebrations.

