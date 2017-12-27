'Seeing change as it is happening': Diane Kruger on harassment in Hollywood

Hollywood has seen a string of sexual charges in the recent past and looks like the issue is there to stay.

Many Hollywood actresses have voiced their opinions on the issue and the latest to be added in the list Diane Kruger, who has added her voice to the ongoing discussion of harassment in Hollywood.

While talking to the Hollywood Reporter, the 41-year-old shared that she is actually amazed how many companies have severed ties with those, who are accused, so immediately.

She said, "We're seeing the change as it's happening. All these men are gone. I'm actually amazed how many companies have severed ties with those men immediately. They don't get just a slap on the back and then come back. Actually, you know, it's happening."

Many Hollywood actresses have been vocal in rallying against sexual harassment since the story about allegations against broke out.

Recently, too addressed Hollywood's sexual harassment and abuse issue in a hard-hitting essay.

Munn, who was one of the six women to accuse of sexual misconduct, called attention to Woody Allen's recent interview where he warned of a "witch-hunt atmosphere where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a to defend himself."

A number of high profile men of Hollywood have been accused of inappropriate behaviour, including Kevin Spacey, George HW Bush, Jeremy Piven, Brett Ratner, Dustin Hoffman, Steven Seagal, Louis CK, and

According to US weekly, more than 30 female actresses who are attending and or presenting at have vowed to wear all black to this year's ceremony, which marks as a protest against sexual harassment in Hollywood.

