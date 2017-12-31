The feedback received from a recent amongst consumers on the Centre's order to publish price (MRP) on products, data revealed that most sellers on sites have failed to comply with the norm, a day before the deadline (January 1).

Earlier in the year, the amended the Packaged Commodity Rules, 2011 and issued a notification which stated that from January 1, 2018, sellers on all sites will have to disclose the actual of the product.

Though the had given a six-month window for the sites to comply, a survey conducted by LocalCircles revealed that most of them still aren't ready with disclosure on 100 percent of the products. Data suggested that only 10-12 percent of the products on an site are now showing MRP, as they are being stocked by the sites themselves.

In an earlier survey that was conducted by LocalCircles, consumers, in addition to the disclosure, had also demanded via the Connected Consumer circle operated by the that all (food, medicines, cosmetics, contact lenses) listed on sites must also display expiry dates so the consumer can make an informed decision. The same was also mandated by the department and through the Packaged Commodity Rule amendment 2017, and the same was made mandatory from January 1, 2018.

This requirement means that the same product may now be listed twice, based on the manufacturing lot number. While sites are outlining compliance difficulties for this new requirement, it does help the consumer. Many consumers earlier had reported receiving products from sites which has 30-60 days of shelf life remaining and their subsequent inability to consume them, with the return policy on such items being quite stringent.

Consumers recommend that if the focuses on enforcing these in a collaborative way with the sellers, both parties will stand to benefit. However, the department must ensure the new rules do not give way to raj as it will be the and legal metrology inspectors from the department knocking on the warehouse to check compliance, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)