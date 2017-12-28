Shahbaz Sharif leaves for Saudi Arabia for 'important' meetings

The of Pakistan's province, Sharif, has left for to hold 'important' meetings in the kingdom.

According to an official press release, the will hold 'important' meetings in the kingdom, besides performing Umra.

Various issues of international and national importance may be discussed during meetings in Saudi Arabia, the Dawn quoted Mushahidullah Khan, as saying over a telephone.

Sharif travelled in a special plane sent by the kingdom.

The visit comes on the heels of his nomination as the PML-N

The Sharifs did share good relations with the Saudis who had rescued them from former in 2000. The family was hosted by the kingdom during their seven-year exile in

However, the relationship took an ugly turn post Islamabad's denial to lend its forces for the war.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)