Shahbaz Sharif leaves for Saudi Arabia for 'important' meetings

The chief minister of Pakistan's Punjab province, Shahbaz Sharif, has left for Saudi Arabia to hold 'important' meetings in the kingdom.
According to an official press release, the chief minister will hold 'important' meetings in the kingdom, besides performing Umra.
Various issues of international and national importance may be discussed during meetings in Saudi Arabia, the Dawn quoted Federal Climate Change Minister Mushahidullah Khan, as saying over a telephone.
Sharif travelled in a special plane sent by the kingdom.
The visit comes on the heels of his nomination as the PML-N candidate for the prime minister office.
The Sharifs did share good relations with the Saudis who had rescued them from former President General Pervez Musharraf in 2000. The family was hosted by the kingdom during their seven-year exile in Jeddah.
However, the relationship took an ugly turn post Islamabad's denial to lend Riyadh its forces for the Yemen war.
