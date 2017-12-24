Shahid, Mira taking couple goals to another level

has warmed up with a picture of himself and wife

Yesterday, he shared a new picture of them from what appears to be wedding festivities they were recently part of and their fans liked it so much that they made the snap 'viral'.

Since the image was posted, the viral photo has garnered over 815,564 likes in 16 hours and the comments thread has been flooded with over 2,300 comments.

In the picture, Mira is looking gorgeous in a cream coloured outfit. Meanwhile, the 'Udta Punjab' star looked dapper in a cream-white kurta and pyjama. He completed his look with black shades.

Before they joined the wedding festivities, the duo was spotted at a special screening, where they were with Shahid's family - brother and mother

On the work front, Shahid is waiting for the release of magnum opus 'Padmavati', which was postponed due to the controversies and death threats.

Beyond that, he will be seen starring in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu', which will be directed by

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)