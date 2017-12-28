Shakira postpones El Dorado tour again after vocal cord hemorrhage

Pop sensation has once again delayed her world tour until June, following a vocal cord injury she sustained during rehearsals in October.

The 40-year-old to on Wednesday to announce that she has further postponed her 'El Dorado' World Tour, revealing that it will now kick off in June 2018.

shared an emotional message to her fans and wrote, "To my dear fans and friends, I wanted to write one more letter to express my gratitude to all of you for the immeasurable love and support that you have sent me these past few weeks. You have made me feel that my voice is not only mine but also yours, and that it has a purpose. There were times when your prayers and messages of affection and encouragement along with those of my family were the only thing buoying my spirits."

Colombian pop star cancelled the remainder of her world tour because of a problem with her vocal chords and said she hoped to be back on stage in June of next year.

She wrote, "Though I very much hoped to be able to recover my vocal chords in time to pick the tour back up in January, and after exploring many options to that effect, I have accepted that this is an injury that simply needs more time and care to heal."

"I feel for all of you who planned ahead to come to these shows and who have been so patient as I took the time needed to figure out the best course of action with my doctors. Thankfully, I am so relieved and happy to share with you that I will be getting back on the road in June 2018 with my World Tour in Europe, and the US, with dates to be announced soon," added the 'Hips Don't Lie' hit-maker.

The concluded by saying, "I am very proud of this show; I feel it's my best yet, since it has a repertoire filled with heartfelt songs and exciting moments of and dance," she concluded. "I really can't wait for June! I promise to give you all of me and more from the minute I get on that stage and I am counting the days till showtime!"

The 'Try Everything' hit-maker had announced in November postponed her world tour, which was to start in Europe, saying that weeks earlier, she had suffered a vocal cord hemorrhage. She said she had already gone on vocal rest but that it did not alleviate her condition.

The new dates have been set to begin on August 5 in Chicago, IL and will visit 18 other cities, including Miami, Los Angeles, New York, and

