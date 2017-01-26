Sexist slur? Sharad Yadav firm on his remark about honour of voters

Remaining firm on his slur, Janata Dal (United) leader on Thursday said the honour of women and voting are the same, adding that all should be concerned about exercising franchise which decides the nation's future.

"I welcome the notice of the NCW. I had said that many in this nation are unemployed and poor. If someone is looking at the future of India, that is adult franchise... vote. Everything is related to this vote. A huge amount of money is spent on voting. The honour of women and voting is same. The way we are concerned about our girls' life and future, in the same way we should be concerned about voting," Yadav told ANI.

The (NCW) yesterday issued a notice to Yadav for his statement on women.

The Commission has sought explanation from him within 24 hours, failing which he will have to appear before the panel.

The also condemned the use of such an offensive and objectionable language by a person like him who is holding responsible position.

Raking up a controversy, the JD (U) leader has said that 'honour of vote is important than that of daughter's'.

"Honour of vote is bigger and important than honour of daughter. If daughter's honour is compromised, it only affects the village or community but if the vote's honour is compromised, it impacts the entire nation," Yadav said.

The former national president of JD (U) was addressing a public gathering in Bihar's capital, when he raised brows of many by quoting this controversial remark.

Yadav, who is also a member of Rajya Sabha, was speaking on the occasion of birth anniversary of former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur.

Yadav's statement has drawn a huge flak with many asking him to apologise.