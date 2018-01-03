Sharif, Maryam appears before accountability court in Islamabad

Ousted Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday appeared before an accountability court in Islamabad in corruption-related references.
According to the Dawn, Sharif and Maryam appeared before the court amid tight security.
Maryam's husband, retired Captain Muhammad Safdar also appeared before the court today.
In today's hearing, two more witnesses were produced before the accountability judge Mohammad Bashir, by the prosecution.
After the hearing, Sharif said the judiciary had favoured Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan by giving him a clean chit in a disqualification case against him.
"I was disqualified for a having an iqama. They have not been able to prove any crime against me yet," Nawaz added.
Sharif, his sons Hasan and Hussain, daughter Maryam, son-in-law Capt (retd) Mohammad Safdar and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar are facing multiple corruption references in the accountability court.
The Pakistan Supreme Court had, on July 28, disqualified Sharif from holding the office of the prime minister and asked the National Accountability Bureau to file references against the Sharif family in connection with corruption cases against them.
The apex court also directed the trial court to decide the references within six months.
