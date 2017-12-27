Sharif says, treason case against Musharraf reason behind ouster

Former has said that a treason case against former by the Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was the reason behind his ouster.

The Dawn quoted Sharif as saying at the PML-N convention in that, "We got a treason case registered against Musharraf for abrogating the Constitution. But his case is still pending and a verdict came in my case in haste."

On July 28, the Supreme had disqualified Sharif from holding the office of and asked the to file references against the Sharif family in connection with the corruption case against them.

The former also questioned the courts saying, "Will we see any hold Musharraf accountable for his crimes?" he asked and responded to his own question, saying: "I am hopeful one day this will happen."

Sharif's daughter in her father's support said, "When he (Nawaz) got registered a case against Musharraf, sit-ins (PTI and PAT Islamabad sit-ins in 2014) began against him. Then came the News Leaks and Panama Papers case and finally he was disqualified on an Iqama (work permit). This happened to my father because he did not bow. It was easy for him to choose an easy path but he didn't."

The apex also directed the trial to decide the references within six months.

Sharif, his sons and Hussain, daughter Maryam, Capt (retd) and are facing multiple corruption references in the accountability

