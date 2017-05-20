Sharif, Trump may discuss tensions with India at Riyadh Summit

Pakistan Prime Minister and U.S. President Donald Trump are likely to have wide ranging discussions on a number of issues including Islamabad's tense relationship with India, on the sidelines of the first Arab-Islamic-American Summit in Riyadh.

The summit is aimed at developing security co-operation to deal with the threat of growing violent extremism. Around 55 leaders are expected to attend the two-day summit, including U.S. President Donald Trump, to lay the foundations of an Arab NATO force to combat terrorism in the Middle East.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud extended an invitation to and leaders of the Islamic world to attend the 'historic' summit to "Renew mutual commitment to global security and further strengthen already deep business, cultural and political ties."

"As we bring the world together to confront violent extremist ideology, so too are we working in partnership with our American and Islamic allies to improve the lives of our people and strengthen our collective economies,"

Sharif is likely to meet on the sidelines of the U.S-Arab Islamic Summit.

Besides the U.S. and Pakistan leaders, 53 top officials have been invited to the summit from across the Arab and Muslim worlds.

However, the absence of Iran at the summit is being seen as Saudi Arabia's strategy neutralize Tehran's growing influence in the Middle East.