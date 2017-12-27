Sheena Bora murder case adjourned till January 5

The special (CBI) on Wednesday adjourned case till January 5.

Former Peter Mukerjea's lawyers are likely to cross examine his former on the next date.

Earlier in November, Peter termed the allegations made by his wife as false and defamatory before the

Prime accused in the sensational case, Indrani, made a scathing attack on Peter saying he might have abducted her daughter "out of greed and ill-will".

She had told the that Peter and their former could be behind the abduction of Sheena, making her untraceable and destroying evidences.

Following which, Peter, in a written reply to the special in Mumbai, said "Indrani was plotting a sinister conspiracy to drag his name into the case."

Indrani, who is lodged in Mumbai's Byculla jail, is the prime accused in her daughter Sheena Bora's case, who was killed on April 24, 2012.

Indrani, her former husband and Rai were arrested in August 2015, while Peter was nabbed in November the same year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)