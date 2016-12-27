TRENDING ON BS
Goa airport operational after Jet Airways flight skids of runway
Sheena murder case: Indrani moves out of jail for father's last rites

The court restrained Indrani from speaking to the media or any other person

ANI  |  Mumbai 

Indrani Mukerjea
Sheena Bora Murder case accused Indrani Mukerjea. Photo: PTI

Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, moved out of jail on Tuesday to perform her father's last rites.

The move followed the directives issued by the special CBI court, which has allowed Indrani to perform the rituals from morning till evening at a place of her choice.

The court, however, restrained her from speaking to the media or any other person.

The court has also laid down a condition that she would not engage in any activities that would hamper this case.

The alleged murder of Sheena Bora came to light in 2015 when a former driver employed by the Mukerjeas confessed to the police for allegedly assisting Indrani in committing the crime.

Sheena was allegedly strangled to death by Indrani with the help of her former husband Sanjeev Khanna.

She was killed for entering into a relationship with Peter Mukerjea's son from an earlier marriage.

