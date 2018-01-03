Shiv Sena alleges political conspiracy behind Bhima-Koregaon violence

MP has alleged political conspiracy behind the Bhima- violence and the subsequent tension that spread to other parts of

"Today, there is work underway to divide our state on caste lines, and all of it is a political conspiracy," told ANI and added that leaders in the past had never let the state be divided on caste lines.

observed that the widespread violence "is shocking, and a matter of concern to all" and said should track down the perpetrators.

"There are some invisible hands that want to finish because of its political greed. It is the Prime Minister's duty to find out who that is," he added.

Violence spilled over to adjoining parts of after clashes broke out between the Dalits and alleged right-wing groups on Monday during the bicentenary celebration of the Bhima- battle near Pune.

The right-wing groups were objecting to the observance of 'Victory Day' since they considered it to be an anti- celebration.

Both RSS and BJP are being accused of instigating the violence by opposition leaders.

In the battle, which was fought between the British Company, containing Dalits in its infantry, and the Peshwas, who were upper-caste Brahmins, at Bhima on January 1, 1818, the Marathas ultimately withdrew. Since then the lower-caste communities have been viewing it as a symbolic victory for themselves.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)