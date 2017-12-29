Shiv Sena terms Mumbai fire an 'unfortunate incident'

MP on Friday described the massive fire at the Kamala Mills in that claimed fourteen lives as an 'unfortunate incident'.

told ANI, "The entire mishap is unfortunate which cannot be described with words. We can only express our sympathies with the victims and their families."

He further confirmed that an investigation will definitely take place.

"An investigation will surely take place on the incident and the reason behind, it will be found. Our whole team, including the (BMC), and the police are present at the site and helping the victims," said

also paid his condolences to the families of people affected by the fire on behalf of his party.

"The most important thing is to be with families of those who have lost their lives and provide immediate medical attention to the injured. I, on the behalf of my party, extend my sympathies to the victims and their families," added

In the wee hours of Friday, a massive fire engulfed Mumbai's Kamala Mills Compound in the Lower Parel area, claiming 14 lives.

Confirming the number of dead and injured, the also informed that among the injured, two are critical.

Postmortems reveal that all deaths were due to suffocation, confirmed Doctor of the (KEM) Hospital.

Meanwhile, transmission of the TV channels ET Now, Mirror Now, Zoom and TV9 Marathi has been affected due to the incident.

