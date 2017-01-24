Siemens announces receiving order worth Rs 366 crore from ONGC

-
Siemens Ltd. on Tuesday announced receiving of an order worth approximately Rs. 366 crore from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC).
The order includes supply of material for overhauling of 18 power turbines through zero hour overhaul and time continued overhaul.
The zero hour overhauling will be first of its kind in India and involves the overhaul of power turbines to zero hour status.
Traditionally, ONGC power turbines are undergoing a time continued overhaul where after overhauling the power turbines can run for another 50,000 hour before the next overhaul.
Under the new concept of zero hour overhaul, the power turbine will perform almost as new capable of a safe run of another 100,000 hours before the next overhaul, which will help them in reducing down-time and increase in productivity because of elimination of at-least one intermediate overhaul.
