Sindhu's win gives Chennai Smashers an edge in PBL

World No. 3 PV Sindhu came back from a game down to win her match against Rockets' Beiwen Zhang to give Smashers a slight 2-1 edge in the Vodafone League (PBL) here at the on Wednesday.

The Indian began well but lost 12-15 to the World No. 11 from in the opening game. She, however, displayed her typical grit and composure to level the match, winning the second game with a 15-7 score.

The third game saw Zhang inch ahead in a one point lead at 5-4, but Sindhu again remained calm as she regained the lead at the break with the 8-7 score. She took her chances after that and forced her opponent from one end to to the other to round up her win at 15-9.

Earlier, World No. 24 of made a brilliant debut as he defeated World No. 30 to win 15-14, 10-15, 15-14 in a high-octane Men's Singles clash.

The Men's Doubles encounter too went neck and neck in the initial phases. But Rockets' and eventually defeated the Smashers' pair of and with the final tally of 15-9, 15-6 and bagged the first point for his team.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)