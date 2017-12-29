Six coaches of Manduadih Express derail at New Delhi Railway station

At least six coaches of Manduadih Express train derailed at Railway station on late Thursday night.

However, no injuries or casualties have been reported as yet.

The incident took place at around 10. 30 pm when the train was about to depart from the railway station.

The train will now depart at rescheduled time 01:00 am.

The last six bogies are being removed and fresh bogies are being attached.

The (ADRM) has reached the spot to take stock of the situation while arrangements were being made to evacuate the passengers.

"The reason of the derailment is not known as yet. It will be ascertained after inquiry. As of now all the passengers who were in the derailed bogies are being shifted," Naveen Parsuram, ADRM .

