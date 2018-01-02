Six murdered in Haryana, psycho killer arrested

One person was arrested on charges of of six persons, including one woman, at separate locations in Haryana's Palwal.

A dead body was found, at around 2:30 am on Tuesday, near the Moti Colony Park of Palwal.

The police took the body to a nearby hospital where they discovered that a lady, who was in the hospital as an attendant, was murdered in a similar way.

"By 4 am in the morning, four more bodies were found in the area," read an official statement.

The statement added that soon after the dead bodies were found, the police launched a manhunt to find the accused.

The six murders took place within the diameter of one to two kilometres and the bodies had similar kind of injuries.

"The police have arrested the accused, Naresh Dhankhad, who they are suspecting to be a psycho killer from when he was trying to hurt a man at 7 am in the morning," added the statement.

