'Gas chamber': It's hard to breathe, say residents as smog blankets Delhi

A thick layer of smog continued to blanket the capital and its adjoining region on Sunday even as reports claimed that the air quality was slowly, but steadily, improving.

The city's Air Quality Index has been in the range of 700 to 1,000, making it difficult for people in the state to even breathe.

One of the residents of the city told ANI, "It is tough to breathe and the situation needs to be fixed."

As the pollution has hit 70 times the World Health Organisation's safe limit, doctors have suggested people to wear N90 masks whenever they go out, as exposure to air pollution can lead to and heart disease.

Taking cognisance of it, people at the historical Gate were seen wearing masks.

A jogger at the Gate, Shubhankar Tomar, told ANI, "Today the fog is back. Yesterday, there was not much. The should take an initiative to resolve this deadly situation."

Another jogger said, "We are facing breathing problems now. We are taking precautions to protect ourselves from respiratory problems."

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has also issued an advisory, asking citizens to drink plenty of water and avoid areas with smoke or heavy dust.

The (CPCB) has identified four reasons for the sudden onset of pollution - temperature, wind speed, relative humidity and atmospheric boundary layer - for the worsening Delhi air.

The Green Tribunal (NGT) has banned construction, one source of particulate matter pollution, in the region through November 14, whereas truck and car travel has also been limited.

Trucks and heavy vehicles were barred from entering into Delhi last night.