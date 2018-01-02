So much love! Akshay, Twinkle feature on Hello mag cover

The power couple of - superstar Kumar and - have

raised the temperatures with their latest photoshoot for Hello Magazine.

The magazine shared the cover of their latest issue on their official page.

Khiladi Kumar was seen wearing a grey turtleneck while gazed into his eyes and was seen wearing a simple

black top.

sported deep brown smokey eyes, nude lips, and sleek straight hair.

The issue talks about 'New Beginnings: and Akshay' on their latest project and their passion to create a change.

The couple is currently holidaying in Cape Town, with family. recently celebrated her 43rd birthday

and Akshay's sweet tweet

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kumar is all set with his biggest release this year - 'Padman', hitting the theatres

on January 26.

Directed by R Balki and produced by Khanna, the movie is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who

brought a revolution by introducing a low-cost sanitary napkin machine for rural women, who do not have access to menstrual

The movie also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.

