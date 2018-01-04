Soldiers brace cold wave to rehearse for Republic Day parade

The on Thursday morning braced the extreme weather conditions in the capital region (NCR) to rehearse for the parade at in the early hours.

As continues to be shrouded by dense fog for the fourth consecutive day, services at both the International (IGI) Airport and the railway stations have been severely hit.

20 flights have been delayed at the airport, at the time of filing this report.

Moreover, hundreds of passengers at several railway stations in north have been left stranded after multiple trains have been cancelled, delayed, and rescheduled over the last couple of days.

The low visibility has led to the cancellation of 12 trains, today.

Also, 13 trains have been rescheduled and 49 are arriving late.

The air quality in the capital has been keeping under 'very poor' category as the fog has not been allowing the particulate matter to disperse.

The weather condition is likely to remain the same for the next few days, according to the Meteorological Department.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)