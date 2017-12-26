'Sound of Music' star Heather Menzies Urich passes away

Heather Menzies-Urich, best known for portraying Louisa in the 1965 'The Sound of Music', has died at the age of 68.

She was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme about a month ago, and her health declined rapidly, her son told

He said his mother died on Sunday, surrounded by loved ones at a family home in

Born in Toronto, Menzies-Urich's first screen credit came in the TV series 'The Farmer's Daughter' in 1964.

She was 15 when she was cast as the second-eldest daughter and third eldest of the seven children in the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical 'The Sound of Music', a box office smash that won several

Menzies Urich is survived by three children and eight grandchildren.

