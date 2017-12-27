SP leader Naresh Agarwal makes controversial remark on Jadhav's case

Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agarwal created a controversy on Wednesday by saying that if former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav was a terrorist then he would be treated as such in Pakistan.
"If Pakistan has declared Kulbhushan Jadhav as a terrorist in their country, then they will treat him like one. In our country also, we should treat terrorists in the similar manner. Terrorists have to be dealt strictly," Agarwal told ANI.
He also wondered why country's media was only talking about Jadhav when there were many others who were languishing in Pakistani jails.
Meanwhile, there has been an outcry over the treatment meted out to Jadhav's mother and wife who reached Islamabad on Monday to meet Jadhav.
The wife and the mother of Jadhav were asked to remove mangalsutra, bangles and bindi, besides having been asked to change the attire, citing it as a security measure.
After the meeting, Jadhav's mother and wife were also harassed in heavily guarded foreign ministry office by Pakistani journalists.
Jadhav is on a death row in Pakistan over charges of terrorism and spying for India's intelligence agency- Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).
On May 18, 2017, the International Court of Justice stayed the hanging, after India approached it against the death sentence.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
