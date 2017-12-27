SP leader Naresh Agarwal makes controversial remark on Jadhav's case

MP Agarwal created a controversy on Wednesday by saying that if former Indian was a terrorist then he would be treated as such in

"If has declared as a terrorist in their country, then they will treat him like one. In our country also, we should treat terrorists in the similar manner. Terrorists have to be dealt strictly," Agarwal told ANI.

He also wondered why country's media was only talking about when there were many others who were languishing in Pakistani jails.

Meanwhile, there has been an outcry over the treatment meted out to Jadhav's mother and wife who reached on Monday to meet

The wife and the mother of were asked to remove mangalsutra, bangles and bindi, besides having been asked to change the attire, citing it as a security measure.

After the meeting, Jadhav's mother and wife were also harassed in heavily guarded foreign ministry office by Pakistani journalists.

is on a death row in over charges of terrorism and spying for India's intelligence agency- Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

On May 18, 2017, the stayed the hanging, after approached it against the death sentence.

