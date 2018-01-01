Sports fraternity wishes fans a 'Happy New Year'

With the hope that 2018 will be a prosperous and peaceful year, our personalities took to their handles to wish their fans a very ' New Year'.

Posting a picture of himself celebrating New Year with his wife Aarti, former Indian opener wrote on Twitter, "May god bless you with happiness, peace, strength, wealth, beauty, patience, simplicity, success, prosperity, attiqutes and health from the very first hour of the new year."

Indian badminton star along with her mother also extended their warm greetings on New Year, while player PR Sreejesh wished his fans a successful and a great year ahead.

Sharing a video of herself with her mother on her account, Nehwal captioned the video, "Mummy and me wishing u a very new year 2018."

"Wish you all to have the sweetest , marvellous , wonderful, successful and a great year ahead .... newyear to all #HappyNewYears #2018," Sreejesh tweeted.

Here are New Year 2018 wishes from other fraternity:

Former Indian opener Sourav Ganguly: Wish u all a very new year ..hope the new year brings you all and luck .. God bless all

Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore: Here is wishing everyone all the ,success and health??in 2018. So go out and play- make a part of your life #KheloIndia #HappyNewYear2018.

Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer: new year from everyone, 2017 was unreal. 2018 here we come.

Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra: Accept new challenges, explore new horizons & go for new adventures as the New Year dawns. I wish you & your family a New Year 2018. #HappyNewYear2018.

all-rounder Angelo Mathews: A very and a prosperous new year to all of you.may you experience and spread Lots of love, and joy. #bringon2018.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma: new year folks, here's wishing you an incredible 2018 #HappyNewYear #BringOn2018

Suresh Raina: New dreams, new hopes, new experiences and new joys... Counting my blessings and wishing you more... Wishing everyone a #HappyNewYear#Goodbye2017 #Hello2018 #Celebrations #HolidaySeason #FamilyTime.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)