Sri Lanka seek release of 70 Indian fishermen

CPEC's extension to Afghanistan not against India, says China
ANI  |  Colombo [Sri Lanka] 

The Sri Lankan Government on Thursday said that it will intercede with courts for the release of 70 Indian fishermen lodged in prison as a gesture of goodwill.

The appeal for release of 44 fishermen will made before the Oorkavalthurai Court, for eight fishermen before the Paruthithurai Court and for another 18 before the Mannar Court.

The Sri Lankan Navy apprehended these Indian fishermen in the months of October and November.

First Published: Thu, December 28 2017. 12:40 IST

