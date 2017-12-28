Sri Lanka seek release of 70 Indian fishermen

The Sri Lankan on Thursday said that it will intercede with courts for the release of 70 Indian fishermen lodged in prison as a gesture of goodwill.

The appeal for release of 44 fishermen will made before the Oorkavalthurai Court, for eight fishermen before the Paruthithurai and for another 18 before the Mannar

The apprehended these Indian fishermen in the months of October and November.

