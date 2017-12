At least 13 Indian fishermen have been apprehended by near of in Rameswaram, on Sunday.

The arrested fishermen have been taken to naval camp and their interrogation is underway.

Earlier on December 11, 27 Indian fishermen were apprehended by the with five boats near Delft Island.

Further details are awaited...

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)