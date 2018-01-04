Sri Lankan Navy nabs 12 Indian fishermen near Delft Island

The on Thursday apprehended 12 Indian fishermen, along with two boats, near the Delft Island.

The personnel, belonging to the Northern Naval Command, apprehended the fishermen, who were natives of Rameswaram district of

On December 31, at least 13 Indian fishermen were apprehended by the near of Mannar in Rameswaram.

Earlier that month, 27 Indian fishermen were apprehended with five boats near Delft Island.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)