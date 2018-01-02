SRK unveils his 'dwarf' avatar for Aanand L.Rai's 'Zero'

JUST IN
The wait is finally over! The highly anticipated title for Aanand L. rai's upcoming movie,

which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, has finally been revealed and it is as unique as the character

SRK is playing in the flick.

King Khan's next movie will be called 'Zero', wherein he plays the role of a dwarf.

The 52-year-old actor took to Twitter at sharp 5 pm, the time he promised at which he will announce the title, in his usual

quirky style.

He wrote, "Ticket liye baithe hain log meri zindagi ki, Tamasha bhi poora hona chahiye."

The title was announced through a teaser which was essentially a throwback to the 80s giving the perfect feel of retro

cinema complete with the grand sets and glazing lights.

The teaser opened with a number of adjectives describing Khan's character.

The one-minute long teaser shows the 'Raees' star in a never seen before avatar, jumping around throught the footage.

A closer look at his character in one of the shots shows the face of Katrina imprinted on his coat.

Anushka Sharma also shared the teaser on her official Twitter page and captioned it, "New year ki raat waali party toh ho

gayi, par #2ZERO18 ki party toh aaj se shuru hui hai. Dekhiye Zero. @iamsrk @aanandlrai #KatrinaKaif @RedChilliesEnt

@cypplOfficial."

'Zero' is slated to hit theatres on December 21.

First Published: Tue, January 02 2018. 11:15 IST

