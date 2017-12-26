See pics: Anushka-Virat host second wedding reception in Mumbai

After an extravagant Delhi reception, newlywed Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted their second star-studded marriage reception in the Astor Ballroom of St Regis, which saw the bigwigs of cricket and high-profile celebs of Bollywood.

The star couple -- Indian skipper Virat and Bollywood actress Anushka -- tied the knot in a private ceremony on December 11 in Italy and held their first in Delhi which was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

But the marriage celebrations are far from over as the couple is now hosting their friends and colleagues in Mumbai.

From the Indian squad R Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja were spotted at the reception.

Jaydev Unadkat, R Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara during the reception of Virat and Anushka in Mumbai (Photo: ANI)

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar and Anil Kumble also came for the reception.

Star shuttler Saina Nehwal and Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle were part of the grand celebrations.

The whole of Indian squad is present in the city, following the final T20I match against Sri Lanka, besides many others from the fraternity, including M S Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Hardik Pandya, are expected to arrive.

From Bollywood 'PK' director Rajkumar Hirani, Boman Irani, Prasoon Joshi and many others were the first ones to arrive.

Saina Nehwal at Virat-Anushka in Mumbai (Photo: ANI)

Soon after the arrival of stars, hosts Anushka and Virat were seen where they posed for the photographers.

Virat was seen in a dapper blue blazer, white pants and brown shoes.

Anushka once again wore a Sabyasachi creation. She donned a pretty beige lehenga and wore wedding chudas on her hands.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)