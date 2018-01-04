Steve Bannon lost his mind after getting fired: Trump

has criticised his former Steve Bannon, saying that the latter not only lost his job, he lost his mind too after being fired from the

Trump was responding to a report, which, by citing a book, has stated that had described the meeting between the president's son and a group of Russians at in during the 2016 campaign as "treasonous" and "unpatriotic".

According to the Guardian, the book, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" by Michael Wolff, is based on hundreds of interviews, including the ones from Trump's courtiers.

" has nothing to do with me or my Presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind," Trump said in a statement.

"Steve was a staffer who worked for me after I had already won the nomination by defeating seventeen candidates, often described as the most talented field ever assembled in the Now that he is on his own, Steve is learning that winning isn't as easy as I make it look. Steve had very little to do with our historic victory, which was delivered by the forgotten men and women of this country," he added.

Trump also blamed for the loss of a seat in held for more than 30 years by Republicans.

"Steve doesn't represent my base-he's only in it for himself," Trump said.

also reportedly told Wolff that investigation into the Trump campaign's potential ties to is centered on money laundering and claimed that "they're going to crack like an egg on national TV".

was the of the Trump campaign in its final three months and also the for seven months before he was fired off from his position.

Three congressional committees and are investigating the Russia's interference in the presidential and possible collusion with Trump associates.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)