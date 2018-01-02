Stock market gains momentum on Day 2 of 2018

The rebounded on Tuesday with equity benchmarks and rising more than 100 and 50 points respectively in the opening trade.

The 30-share (BSE) was up 147.65 points at 33,960.40 and the 50-share (NSE) gained 55.60 points at 10,491.10.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Labs, Cipla, Sun Pharma, GAIL, Tata Steel, Coal India, TCS, HCL Technologies, ONGC, and opened in green, giving momentum to early morning trade.

The Indian Rupee opened flat at 63.69 per dollar.

Earlier on Monday, the declined 244 points, to close at 33,813.

slumped 95 points, to 10,436.

